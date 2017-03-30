Mayor Faulconer submits proposal for November special election to raise taxes for Convent Center expansion

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Mayor Faulconer submitted a proposal Thursday to the Council Rules Committee for a special election in November to raise hotel tax to fund Convention Center expansion, according to multiple sources.

Mayor Faulconer would like to raise the tax on hotel rooms to pay not only for a bigger convention center, but also pay for two hot button issues: Fixing San Diego's aging streets and roads, and creating a dedicated source of funding to fight homelessness.

Right now, hotel guests are charged an additional 12 and a half percent. The Transient Occupancy Tax or "TOT" for short is 10 and a half percent, another 2 percent is tacked on for tourism marketing.

Under the mayor's proposal the hotel tax could go up by another 1-3 percent.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

