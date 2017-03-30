Mayor Faulconer submits proposal for November special election to raise taxes for Convent Center expansion

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
For the first time, the number of Independence Day holiday travelers will exceed 5 million statewide and 3.1 million in the Southland, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.More>>
California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego County made 22 drunk driving arrests, and one person was killed in a traffic collision in the first 12 hours of the holiday weekend, authorities announced Saturday.More>>
The marine layer is expected to keep the county cool during the holiday weekend before the weather starts to heat back up in time for the 4th of July.More>>
Advocates of legalized marijuana are gearing up for the start of 2018, when the state of California will start issuing licenses for the sale of pot for recreational use.
If you assume that everyone is ready for the introduction of recreational marijuana in California, you would only be partly correct.
Dispensary owners and marijuana growers are looking at the prospect of big profits, but first, they'll have to jump through the hoops of still evolving regulations.More>>
Get out your phones and take a selfie and share it on Snapchat or Facebook because Friday is Social Media Day.
Sue B. Zimmerman — aka the Instagram Expert — joined KUSI with more on the impact of social media on global communication.More>>
The transition from Elliot Hirshman to Sally Roush as president of San Diego State University officially began Saturday, with longtime school executive Roush taking over on an interim basis.More>>
State Treasurer John Chiang used a visit to an East Village affordable housing site Saturday to call for construction of more low- and moderate-priced housing as he began a four-day trip for his campaign for governor.More>>
Police today said a 56-year-old man who went missing while taking the trash out at his San Diego home has been found safe.More>>
Authorities have identified the Oceanside couple in their 80s who were killed this week in a head-on collision with a woman suspected of driving while high.More>>
A 34-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday day with life- threatening injuries after he was struck while lying in a middle lane of El Cajon Boulevard in the Talmadge area.More>>
