Special Report: San Diego veterans group questions vet's sudden death under VA care

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Mystery surrounds the death of a marine who was being treated for post-traumatic stress.

At 35 years old, Hank Lee was a husband and the father of three living in Gulfport, Mississippi. After his service with the marines in the Afghanistan, Lee came home, struggling to manage his PTS.

Rick Collins, the founder of a San Diego group called Veterans 360, has spent weeks now trying to unravel the mystery of how the young vet died. After being spending three weeks in a VA hospital in the Boston area. Collins has a lot of questions.

On February 5th, Lee got on a plane in Mississippi and landed in Boston in some sort of blackout. After 72 hours, Lee went to a civilian hospital complaining of chest pain, and then went back to the VA.

For the next three weeks, Hank Lee was kept in a locked down psychiatric ward.

On March 4th, he was found slumped in a chair and was quickly taken to a civilian hospital where he was pronounced dead. We reached out by phone to Lee's wife Jamie, it was someone at the civilian hospital who called with the shattering news.

But there would be more questions after Lee's body was returned to his family, with a bag of two bloody shirts inside the casket.

The family has learned that before his death, the VA had been giving Lee at least ten different drugs, including high doses of lithium and trazadone.

Hank Lee is now at rest in Mississippi, but there is no comfort for his widow and the mother of three young children.