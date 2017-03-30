Pest-control worker dies in job site accident

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — A pest-control worker who died in a job-site accident in a residential North County neighborhood was identified today by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office as a 66-year-old Guatay man.

Jack Rafael Ruiz was found by a co-worker lying unconscious on the ground with a bleeding head wound outside a home in the 1400 block of Oak Hill

Drive in Escondido on Thursday afternoon.

Medics tried in vain to revive Ruiz before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

The co-worker said the accident happened while he was away from the job site for about two hours before he returned at about 2 p.m.

That's when he found Ruiz unresponsive, lying on the back patio. The co- worker said it appeared that Ruiz had fallen about 10 feet to the ground.