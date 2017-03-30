Healthy Living: Best workouts for losing weight

For decades, people have been looking for the best exercise to blast stubborn fat, whether it was the Jane Fonda workouts of old to today's Cross-Fit and Zumba, it seems everyone has a weight loss exercise they swear by. But one small new study might help provide an answer.

It's an age old debate among fitness gurus: What kind of exercise is best for weight loss: Classic cardio, strength training or a combination of the two?

An eight-month study that followed 119 overweight volunteers found that cardio was the winner.

After tracking subjects who did resistance training, aerobic exercise, or a combination of the two, Duke University researchers found those who did aerobic work alone shed the most pounds.

But don't retire your barbells just yet. The group that did both cardio and strength training actually had the most improved ration of fat-to-lean muscle mass. Experts said it's important to throw some weight around, especially as you get older and start losing muscle mass.

So do both. Next time you hit the gym, start with weights and finish with cardio. But remember, when it comes to losing weight, you can't out exercise a bad diet. So don't forget to make healthy food choices too.

This winning combo will surely help you shed those pounds.