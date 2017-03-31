Honor Flight San Diego raising funds for veterans to travel to W - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Honor Flight San Diego raising funds for veterans to travel to Washington D.C.


By Brandi Williams

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — For the past seven years, "Honor Flight San Diego" has flown hundreds of veterans to Washington D.C. but for the first time ever, a planned trip has been canceled because the money has run out.

This is the first time the organization has ever had to cancel a trip. There were 80 veterans scheduled to take the May flight. Some were over 100 years old.

Honor Flight San Diego has always scheduled two flights a year to Washington D.C. One in May and one in September.

It costs $250,000 to take 80 vets on a three-day, two-night trip. 

So now, they are turning to the community to help raise money for another flight.  They are holding a fundraiser on April 9 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe.

All proceeds from the "Salute to Service" charity game between the San Diego Enforcers and the United States Marine Corps Camp Pendleton Bulldogs will be donated to Honor Flight San Diego.

