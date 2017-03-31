Man on freeway overpass jumps into embankment, taken into custody

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A distraught man who perched himself atop a freeway overpass in Mission Hills, safely jumped into the embankment below Thursday afternoon and was taken into police custody, ending an incident that lasted 21 hours.

The The 36-year-old man climbed over the railing on the connector from northbound Interstate 5 to westbound I-8 shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities shut down the connector along with the southbound lanes of I-5 and the ramp from westbound I-8 to northbound I-5 while officers and crisis negotiators tried to talk the man into getting down off the precipice.

The standoff and lane closures continued overnight, creating extensive gridlock and necessitating detours through both the evening and morning commutes, the CHP reported.

Thankfully the freeway incident has been safely resolved. The freeways should be opened shortly. Thanks for your patience. @CHP_HQ @SDFD — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) March 31, 2017

Finally, about 11:30 a.m., the man jumped off the overpass and landed on a landscaped embankment, suffering minor injuries, SDPD Sgt. Ray Battrick

said. Medics took him to UCSD Medical Center.

All affected lanes were open again as of shortly after noon, the CHP advised.

The man will be held for mental-health tests and could face criminal charges over the standoff, depending on the results of the screenings, California Highway Patrol spokesman Jake Sanchez told reporters.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing a crisis and needs help call the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or the San Diego County Crisis hotline at 1-888-724-7240.