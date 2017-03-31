Strong winds subside but some gusts remain

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Winds subsided Friday after Thursday’s strong gusts, but some heavy winds will remain in the morning hours.

A Trough of low pressure that brought strong winds gusts yesterday is moving out of the area, but some light wind gusts remain. By mid-day winds will calm.

On Thursday, Camp Pendleton experienced wind gusts of 76 miles per hour, Borrego Springs saw wind gusts of 69 miles per hour and Julian experienced wind gusts of 55 miles per hour.

Temperatures are mild Friday, as breezy conditions continue. Friday’s high temperatures are 67 degrees along the coast, 69 degrees inland, 51 degrees for the mountains and 76 degrees in the deserts.