What's closed in observance of Cesar Chavez Day

Cesar Chavez is celebrated on his birthday, March 31. (Cesar Chavez Foundation)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Many state and local government offices will be closed Friday for the holiday recognizing the birthday of the late civil rights leader Cesar Chavez.

In the city of San Diego, closures will include administrative offices, libraries, recreation centers, municipal pools and the Tecolote Nature Center.

The Mission Trails Regional Park visitor center, city-run golf courses, Chollas Lake, San Vicente Reservoir and Miramar Landfill will remain open, according to the city. Curbside trash will be collected as normal.

In the county of San Diego, administrative offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed. Also shut down will be community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley.

County-operated parks and campgrounds will be open.

Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District buses and trolleys will operate on a normal schedule.

Cesar Chavez was a prominent Mexican-American civil rights activist who fought for rights for farm workers, first as part of the National Farm Workers Association which later became the United Farm Workers.

Chavez is credited for improving the working conditions and salaries for farm workers in California, Texas, Arizona and Florida.

He is celebrated each year in California on March 31, the day he was born in 1927. Chavez died in 1993.