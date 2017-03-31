Lockdown lifted at Westview High School, report of weapon unfoun - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Lockdown lifted at Westview High School, report of weapon unfounded

Posted: Updated:

POWAY (KUSI) — Westview High School in Torrey Highlands was on lockdown Thursday as police investigated reports of a gun on campus that appeared to be unfounded, San Diego Police said.

San Diego Police received a call around 11:20 p.m. Thursday that a student reportedly saw another student in a bathroom on the Poway Unified School District campus with what appeared to be a gun in a backpack, according to an SDPD spokesperson. 

Teachers kept all students secured in their classrooms while officers performed a room-by-room sweep of the campus, SDPD Officer Tony Martinez said. No weapon was found and police said the reports were unfounded.

The school district was allowing parents to pick up their students from school. 

