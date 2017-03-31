Lockdown lifted at Westview High School, report of weapon unfounded

POWAY (KUSI) — Westview High School in Torrey Highlands was on lockdown Thursday as police investigated reports of a gun on campus that appeared to be unfounded, San Diego Police said.

BREAKING:Westview HS lockdown has been lifted. NO GUN, NO CRIME, NO INJURIES. All is back to normal pic.twitter.com/GTOzOLO5hf — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) March 31, 2017

San Diego Police received a call around 11:20 p.m. Thursday that a student reportedly saw another student in a bathroom on the Poway Unified School District campus with what appeared to be a gun in a backpack, according to an SDPD spokesperson.

Westview High has been placed on lockdown due to a report of a sighting of a possible firearm in a campus bathroom. — Poway Unified (@powayusd) March 31, 2017

Teachers kept all students secured in their classrooms while officers performed a room-by-room sweep of the campus, SDPD Officer Tony Martinez said. No weapon was found and police said the reports were unfounded.

The school district was allowing parents to pick up their students from school.