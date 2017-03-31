Woman fatally struck by train near Buccaneer Beach

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A passenger train struck and killed a woman near Buccaneer Beach Friday .

The Amtrak train was headed south at about 60 mph in the area of Cassidy and South Myers streets in Oceanside when the pedestrian ran onto the tracks directly in its path for unknown reasons shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

The woman, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, Deputy Jason Burk said.

The fatality resulted in rail delays in the area through midday, according to North County Transit District officials.