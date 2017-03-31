Senator Toni Atkins releases legislation to train hotel employees to spot signs of human trafficking

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — They may be hiding in plain sight, the traffickers and the young men and women they are selling for sex.

California state senator Toni Atkins is introducing two new bills. One would help to rescue the victims of trafficking. The other would allow prosecutors to bring in past offenses involving pimping and trafficking when an accused trafficker is put on trial.

In a state where this kind of exploitation rakes in tens of billions of dollars a year, the FBI says San Diego is one of three California cities known as a hub for sex trafficking.

Senator Atkins is calling for mandatory training of all hotel and motel employees so they can identify and report cases of human trafficking.

"An industry group called the California Hotel and Lodging Association initiated a training program last year. It's a short video that shows employees who work at the front desk, in maintenance and housekeeping how to spot signs of human trafficking.

Vipul Diyal is on the board of that industry group, he says a call from a watchful clerk or housekeeper can help to make a difference.

For Wendy Barnes, the fight to stop human trafficking is a personal one.

Wendy was seduced by her trafficker as a 15-year-old. She spent the next 15 years being trafficked up and down the i five corridor.

Looking back at her experience, she remembers the glances she got from hotel housekeepers.

She believes the special training can help