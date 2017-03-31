Son of Grammy winner Pepe Aguilar arrested for attempting to smu - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Son of Grammy winner Pepe Aguilar arrested for attempting to smuggle Chinese nationals at San Ysidro border



SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The son of Grammy award winning mariachi superstar Pepe Aguilar is sitting in a local jail Friday.

24-year-old Jose Emiliano Aguilar was arrested at the San Ysidro border on March 14th after trying to smuggle four Chinese nationals into the U.S. customs and border protection released this photo showing the two men and two women in the trunk of Aguilar's car.

According to court documents, each person agreed to pay between three and 60 thousand dollars if they made it across the border successfully.

Jose Aguilar is currently awaiting arraignment on federal charges related to human smuggling.

