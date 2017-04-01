Children, teens battling cancer dance the night away at 'Unforge - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Children, teens battling cancer dance the night away at 'Unforgettable Prom'

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A very special prom was held Friday night for children and teens battling cancer at the San Diego Natural History Museum, by the Friends of Scott Foundation.

The highly anticipated event included a red carpet entrance, dancing, dinner, and a Prom King and Queen crowning ceremony. 

The event aims to support attendees with an evening of normalcy where they can enjoy one of childhood's most cherished social experiences. Over 200 teens from both the local San Diego area, including patients treated at Rady Children's Hospital, and from across the U.S. attended this year's Unforgettable Prom. 

The Friends of Scott Foundation is a San Diego-based non-profit organization founded in memory of Scott Delgadillo, who lost his battle with leukemia at the age of 14. 

The first Unforgettable Prom, the only prom for local pediatric cancer patients in the San Diego area, was held in 2006, and has since continued to grow and gain national attention.

Unforgettable Prom is one of the many ways the foundation offers educational, social and financial support for children with cancer and their families.

