3.5 earthquake in Tijuana felt throughout San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A small earthquake jostled the U.S./ Mexico border region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The temblor struck at 10:40 p.m. Friday with a magnitude of 3.5 at a depth of 6.2 miles, its epicenter 5 miles southeast of San Ysidro and 3 miles southeast of Tijuana, Mexico, according to a computer-generated report from the USGS.

There were no reports of injury or damage.