Collision in Escondido leaves motorcyclist with fatal injuries - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Collision in Escondido leaves motorcyclist with fatal injuries

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) —  A 79-year-old Escondido man suffered fatal injuries when the three-wheel motorcycle he was riding crashed into a car Saturday in Escondido, authorities said.

Escondido police officers and paramedics responded at 9:40 a.m. to the intersection of Country Club Lane and North Broadway, Lt. Mike Kearney said.

``An off-duty paramedic witnessed the collision and provided first aid to the motorcyclist until the fire personnel arrived,'' Kearney said.

``Paramedics attempted life saving measures although the motorcyclist died at the scene.''

A 2008 Honda Goldwing motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Country Club Lane when it crashed  into a southbound silver 2013 Toyota Prius driven on Broadway by a 44-year-old Escondido man, Kearney said.

The vehicles collided in the intersection, ejecting the motorcyclist. No one else was on the motorcycle and the Toyota driver was not injured.

Alcohol or drug impairment was not a factor in this collision, Kearney said. The identities of the two men were not released

The intersection was closed to traffic while police investigated the crash.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.