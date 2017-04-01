Google Maps turns into Ms. Pac-Man for April Fools Day "prank" - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Google Maps turns into Ms. Pac-Man for April Fools Day "prank"

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Google is celebrating April Fools Day by having some fun.

Google Maps users are able to play the classic video game Ms. Pac-Man by using the maps of their local neighborhood. Using the mobile app or the desktop site, Google Maps will use the streets of your own city as the map you control Ms. Pac-Man on.

This is not the first time Google has had some fun on April 1st. In 2014, Google releases a game called Pokemon Challenge on Google Maps for users to catch them all. This game was just a Google April Fools "prank" but it ended up serving as the predecessor to the popular Pokemon Go mobile game.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

