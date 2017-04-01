Sewage spills from Mexico are going unreported, says Imperial Be - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sewage spills from Mexico are going unreported, says Imperial Beach mayor

Posted: Updated:

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — Imperial Beach mayor Serge Dedina says a sewage spill Wednesday went unreported by Mexican officials.

Over 140 millions gallons of raw sewage flowed from Mexico into Imperial Beach in February. Causing the shoreline to close for several weeks because of the pollution to the ocean.

Dedina discovered another sewage spill Wednesday from the Tijuana river valley after a resident nearby complained of a sewage smell emanating from the river valley. In addition to the awful odor, river valley residents have been getting sick from the sewage in the air.  

The International Boundaries Water Commission, the agency in charge of these matters, found a massive spill caused from a collector pipe breakdown from a Tijuana newspaper, there was no official report.

Dedina states that over the years these sewage spills have gone unreported continuously, but in February they actually got caught. 

"The guys who run the sewage agency in Tijuana are criminally negligent, they're corrupt, they're incompetent and basically they have no commitment to protecting public health in Tijuana or in San Diego" Dedina said.

Dedina says lack of support from other local agencies has been an issue in helping solve this problem. "I'm going to be pressuring the City of San Diego, the county, and the state of California to actually do something about this... We need to do more than just write letters, we need to figure out what action we can take."

Related Link: Imperial Beach shoreline water contact closure has been lifted

The Imperial Beach shoreline is currently open under the supervision of lifeguards and the Department of Environmental Health. A northern swell is causing the water to push south towards Mexico.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.