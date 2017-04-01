Sewage spills from Mexico are going unreported, says Imperial Beach mayor

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — Imperial Beach mayor Serge Dedina says a sewage spill Wednesday went unreported by Mexican officials.

Over 140 millions gallons of raw sewage flowed from Mexico into Imperial Beach in February. Causing the shoreline to close for several weeks because of the pollution to the ocean.

Dedina discovered another sewage spill Wednesday from the Tijuana river valley after a resident nearby complained of a sewage smell emanating from the river valley. In addition to the awful odor, river valley residents have been getting sick from the sewage in the air.

The International Boundaries Water Commission, the agency in charge of these matters, found a massive spill caused from a collector pipe breakdown from a Tijuana newspaper, there was no official report.

Dedina states that over the years these sewage spills have gone unreported continuously, but in February they actually got caught.

"The guys who run the sewage agency in Tijuana are criminally negligent, they're corrupt, they're incompetent and basically they have no commitment to protecting public health in Tijuana or in San Diego" Dedina said.

Dedina says lack of support from other local agencies has been an issue in helping solve this problem. "I'm going to be pressuring the City of San Diego, the county, and the state of California to actually do something about this... We need to do more than just write letters, we need to figure out what action we can take."

The Imperial Beach shoreline is currently open under the supervision of lifeguards and the Department of Environmental Health. A northern swell is causing the water to push south towards Mexico.