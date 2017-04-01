Woman rescued after becoming trapped in donation bin - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman rescued after becoming trapped in donation bin

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue department rescued a person who had become trapped this afternoon in a shoe and clothing donation bin at an East Village grocery store parking garage, according to officials.

A fire truck, an engine, two ambulances, an Urban Search and Rescue unit and a battalion chief responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to the Albertsons market on 14th Street between Market an G Streets, according to SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The victim, who was reportedly a woman, was non-responsive and taken to a hospital for treatment.
 

