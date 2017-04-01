85-year-old hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing into two parked cars

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An 85-year-old motorist was hospitalized with serious injuries this morning after he crashed into two parked cars in Serra Mesa, according to San Diego police.

Officers responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of Mobley Street, where the driver had possibly experienced a medical issue causing him to swerve into a parked car, pushing it into a house, according to Officer Tony Martinez.

The parked car caused minor damage to the house. The driver, who was in a Ford Thunderbird, continued southbound on Mobley and hit a second parked car, Martinez said.

``The driver suffered a massive brain bleed, several facial lacerations and a nasal fracture,'' Martinez said. ``He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.''