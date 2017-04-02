One dead, one injured in City Heights shooting - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

One dead, one injured in City Heights shooting

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) —  A shooting in City Heights Saturday night left one man dead and another man injured. 

The two suspects are still at large.

Angel Sanabria, 26, was taken to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital despite life-saving measures, said Lt. Mike Holden.

Police responded to a call of a shooting Saturday shortly before 7 p.m. in an alley in the 3200 block of 44th Street, according to Holden. After arriving, officers found a possible crime scene, but no victims.

``A short time later, a 29-year-old male arrived at a different hospital with a single gunshot wound,'' Holden said in a statement. ``His wound is not considered life threatening and he is expected to survive.''

His identity was not released.

``During the preliminary investigation, detectives learned that Sanabria and the other victim were in the east alley of 3200 44th Street when they were approached by two unknown Hispanic males,'' Holden said. ``Both Hispanic males opened fire on the victims and then ran northbound in the alley.''

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.