One dead, one injured in City Heights shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A shooting in City Heights Saturday night left one man dead and another man injured.

The two suspects are still at large.

Angel Sanabria, 26, was taken to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital despite life-saving measures, said Lt. Mike Holden.

Police responded to a call of a shooting Saturday shortly before 7 p.m. in an alley in the 3200 block of 44th Street, according to Holden. After arriving, officers found a possible crime scene, but no victims.

``A short time later, a 29-year-old male arrived at a different hospital with a single gunshot wound,'' Holden said in a statement. ``His wound is not considered life threatening and he is expected to survive.''

His identity was not released.

``During the preliminary investigation, detectives learned that Sanabria and the other victim were in the east alley of 3200 44th Street when they were approached by two unknown Hispanic males,'' Holden said. ``Both Hispanic males opened fire on the victims and then ran northbound in the alley.''