Suspected drunk driver arrested after hitting motorcyclist and crashing into parked car

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was arrested under suspicion of drunk driving after he hit a motorcyclist and crashed into a parked car and a tree in the East Village Saturday night.

Lance Winsaft, 31, was arrested for felony hit and run and felony DUI, according to Officer Robert Heims.

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to Market and 13th street, where a 68-year-old man on a motorcycle, who was waiting for a red light, was allegedly hit from behind by a Ford Mustang, said Heims.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with a broken leg.

``A short time later, police received a radio call of a crash at 17th Street and Island Avenue. The vehicle crashed into a tree and parked car,'' Heims said, noting that the two incidents occurred about five blocks apart.

``The police responded and determined this was the same vehicle involved with the crash at Market Street.''