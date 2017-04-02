Suspected drunk driver arrested after hitting motorcyclist and crashing into parked car

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
One of the founding principals that made America an exception nation was the right to vote. It allows citizens to have a voice in the politics of the country.More>>
One of the founding principals that made America an exception nation was the right to vote. It allows citizens to have a voice in the politics of the country.More>>
Chula Vista kicked off their Fourth of July activities Tuesday morning with the ninth annual Chula Vista Firefighters Foundation pancake breakfast.More>>
Chula Vista kicked off their Fourth of July activities Tuesday morning with the ninth annual Chula Vista Firefighters Foundation pancake breakfast.More>>
Families and friends hit San Diego beaches early to stake their spaces early for Fourth of July celebrations throughout the day.More>>
Families and friends hit San Diego beaches early to stake their spaces early for Fourth of July celebrations throughout the day.More>>
The annual Independence Day Crown City Classic kicked off a day of Fourth of July celebrations in Coronado Tuesday.More>>
The annual Independence Day Crown City Classic kicked off a day of Fourth of July celebrations in Coronado Tuesday.More>>
Tuesday is our nation's 241st birthday, but it's also the birthday of a high-profile San Diego landmark: the Giant Dipper roller coaster in oceanfront Belmont Park.More>>
Tuesday is our nation's 241st birthday, but it's also the birthday of a high-profile San Diego landmark: the Giant Dipper roller coaster in oceanfront Belmont Park.More>>
DUI arrests for the holiday weekend are down this year over last, but fatalities are up, both statewide and in San Diego County, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.More>>
DUI arrests for the holiday weekend are down this year over last, but fatalities are up, both statewide and in San Diego County, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.More>>
Two men were in custody Tuesday, apprehended by Escondido Police Monday night after the allegedly stolen car they were in crashed into other vehicles during a chase.More>>
Two men were in custody Tuesday, apprehended by Escondido Police Monday night after the allegedly stolen car they were in crashed into other vehicles during a chase.More>>
A 20-year-old man died Tuesday when the car he was driving crashed into a parked vehicle in Pacific Beach. The crash was reported at 12:18 a.m. in the 5100 block of Soledad Road, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.More>>
A 20-year-old man died Tuesday when the car he was driving crashed into a parked vehicle in Pacific Beach. The crash was reported at 12:18 a.m. in the 5100 block of Soledad Road, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.More>>
The 2017 San Diego County Fair will end its 2017 season Tuesday with its annual Firework Spectacular at 9 p.m.More>>
The 2017 San Diego County Fair will end its 2017 season Tuesday with its annual Firework Spectacular at 9 p.m.More>>