Suspected drunk driver arrested after hitting motorcyclist and c - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspected drunk driver arrested after hitting motorcyclist and crashing into parked car

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) —  A man was arrested under suspicion of drunk driving after he hit a motorcyclist and crashed into a parked car and a tree in the East Village Saturday night.

Lance Winsaft, 31, was arrested for felony hit and run and felony DUI, according to Officer Robert Heims.

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to Market and 13th street, where a 68-year-old man on a motorcycle, who was waiting for a red light, was allegedly hit from behind by a Ford Mustang, said Heims.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with a broken leg.

``A short time later, police received a radio call of a crash at 17th Street and Island Avenue. The vehicle crashed into a tree and parked car,'' Heims said, noting that the two incidents occurred about five blocks apart.

``The police responded and determined this was the same vehicle involved with the crash at Market Street.''

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.