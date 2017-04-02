Woman hospitalized after being struck by Amtrak train - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman hospitalized after being struck by Amtrak train

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A woman was hospitalized after being struck by an Amtrak train Sunday in Bay Ho.

According to San Diego County Sheriff's officials, the woman was walking along the tracks when she was hit.

It was the third time since Tuesday that a pedestrian has been hit by a train while walking on the tracks in San Diego County. A woman died of her injuries on Friday after being hit in Oceanside. A man survived being hit by a train Tuesday in San Diego.

Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit responded to the collision shortly before 6:30 a.m. on the railroad track near Damon Avenue and Santa Fe Street, Deputy Jason Burk said.

``A northbound Amtrak train was traveling at approximately 60 miles per hour when an adult female walking northbound along the track was struck from the rear,'' Burk said in a statement. She was transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.

The woman's name was not released and her condition is unknown.

