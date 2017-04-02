Over 1,000 customers lose power in College Area

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — More than 1,000 San Diego Gas and Electric company customers lost power Sunday in the Rolando and College Area neighborhoods, according to the utility company's website.

The power went out about 1 p.m. for 1,163 customers.

The SDG&E website said the company was assessing the outage to determine the cause and expected the power to be restored by 4 p.m.