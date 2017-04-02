Three motorists arrested at Chula Vista checkpoint

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — Two motorists were arrested for drunken driving and one was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana during a checkpoint in Chula Vista that ended Sunday morning, according to police.

The Chula Vista Police Department's DUI/drivers license checkpoint was set up in the 600 block of Palomar Street from 7 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m.

Sunday, police said.

Of the 1,220 vehicles that drove through the checkpoint, 702 were screened and 13 drivers were given field sobriety tests.

One driver was arrested for possession of narcotics, 28 unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued, and 20 vehicles were impounded, according to police.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

