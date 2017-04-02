Firefighters make quick work of apartment blaze that broke out behind fire station

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters made quick work of a blaze at a College Area apartment Sunday, thanks to its close proximity to a fire station.

The call came in at about 4:20 p.m. for a fire in a bedroom at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of Stanley Avenue, which is just behind fire station 10, according to SDFD spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The fire was out within 15 minutes and the Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents, Munoz said.

No injuries were reported and the cause and damage estimate of the fire were not released.