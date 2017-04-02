Firefighters make quick work of apartment blaze that broke out b - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Firefighters make quick work of apartment blaze that broke out behind fire station

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) —  San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters made quick work of a blaze at a College Area apartment Sunday, thanks to its close proximity to a fire station.

The call came in at about 4:20 p.m. for a fire in a bedroom at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of Stanley Avenue, which is just behind fire station 10, according to SDFD spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The fire was out within 15 minutes and the Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents, Munoz said.

No injuries were reported and the cause and damage estimate of the fire were not released.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.