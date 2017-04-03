Blustery winds could cause dust storms in deserts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Gusty winds are expected to develop in the mountains and deserts of San Diego County later Monday.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the mountains and deserts is set to extend from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.

"A low pressure system moving southeastward through the Great Basin will bring stronger onshore flow to Southern California today with strong gusty west winds in the mountains and deserts for this afternoon and evening," according to the weather service.

Sustained wind speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of 45 mph and isolated gusts to 60 mph are expected.

Blowing sand and dust in the deserts could cause a drop in visibility, according to the NWS. The strong winds may also contribute to hazardous travel conditions, especially for motorists in high-profile vehicles.