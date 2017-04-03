Three killed after boiler explodes in St. Louis - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Three killed after boiler explodes in St. Louis

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (KUSI) — A boiler explosion at an industrial building south of St. Louis Monday killed three people and injured four others, according to authorities.

Medics transported four people to area hospitals — two in critical condition and two with non-life threatening injuries Monday after a blast at the Loy-Lange Box Co. reportedly sent a boiler through the roof of one building and into another. Fire officials said one person was killed in the explosion at the box company, and two others were killed when the boiler crashed into a nearby laundry business. 

Firefighters were able to free one person pinned under the half-ton boiler at Faultless Healthcare Linen. The victim was transported to the hospital. 

Debris from the blaze had damaged at least three buildings, according to St. Louis Fire Department officials.

Fire officials continue to investigate the explosion but say preliminary evidence points to an accidental explosion. Investigators will review machine maintenance records, according to officials. 

