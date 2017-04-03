Man found dead after SWAT standoff in San Marcos - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man found dead after SWAT standoff in San Marcos

Posted: Updated:

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — A SWAT standoff at a San Marcos home ended early Monday when a suspect was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

The 54-year-old man, who was wanted in connection with an attempted murder incident in Carlsbad, had holed up inside the home  in the 1000 block of Brightwood Drive as authorities attempted to contact him Sunday night, sheriff's spokesman Ryan Keim told reporters at the scene. A woman was also
inside the home, but she was able to exit safely.

A gunshot was heard and SWAT team personnel were subsequently summoned. They sent a robot into the home and found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 1:30 a.m., according to the sheriff's department.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.