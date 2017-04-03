Man found dead after SWAT standoff in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — A SWAT standoff at a San Marcos home ended early Monday when a suspect was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

The 54-year-old man, who was wanted in connection with an attempted murder incident in Carlsbad, had holed up inside the home in the 1000 block of Brightwood Drive as authorities attempted to contact him Sunday night, sheriff's spokesman Ryan Keim told reporters at the scene. A woman was also

inside the home, but she was able to exit safely.

A gunshot was heard and SWAT team personnel were subsequently summoned. They sent a robot into the home and found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 1:30 a.m., according to the sheriff's department.