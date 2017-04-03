Man dies after jumping off OB pier to recover belongings

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 27-year-old man, who died in an apparent drowning after jumping off the Ocean Beach Pier to recover his belongings, was identified Monday.

Kevin Chilson was walking along the Ocean Beach pier with his girlfriend Friday evening when they were approached by two people, according to San Diego Police. At some point during the verbal altercation, the two people threw Chilson's belongings into the ocean. Chilson dove off the pier after his items.

Witnesses on the pier heard him calling for help, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims. Lifeguards were able to pull him from the water shortly after 9:30 p.m. and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy had not yet been completed, so the official cause of death was not released by investigators with the Medical Examiner's Office. Chilson, who was visiting from another state, was identified on a GoFundMe page.

Foul play was not suspected, Heims said.