Chargers return to San Diego to a not-so-warm welcome

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Chargers are back in San Diego — temporarily — as they kick off their 2017 off-season workout and conditioning program.

The workouts are being held at Chargers Park in San Diego, despite their move to Los Angeles, because the Costa Mesa site where the team plans to practice during the regular season is not ready.

Teams such as the Chargers, with a new coach, get to start their workout program two weeks earlier than the rest of the league.

The initial two-week phase of the workout program is limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation under terms of the league's collective bargaining agreement.

The workout sessions are closed to the public.

KUSI News asked viewers if they though the return to San Diego was a good idea:

The Chargers are coming to San Diego Monday for a two week offseason workout program. Is returning to San Diego a good idea? Why or why not? — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 3, 2017

Over 95 percent thought it was a bad idea:

@KUSINews It's like breaking up with your girlfriend and moving out, then going over her house to take a shower. — carlos milsap (@cemilsap) April 3, 2017

@KUSINews Bad idea. They lost any goodwill they've ever had here. End of story. — Chuck Kopsho (@chuck_kopsho) April 3, 2017

@KUSINews This is like returning to the scene of the crime. It's a dumb move. — GIR (@al_haber) April 3, 2017