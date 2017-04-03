One killed, one injured when wall collapses at El Cajon construction site

El Cajon (KUSI) — Two construction workers were injured Monday, one fatally, when a concrete wall collapsed onto them at an East County job site.

A 20-foot section of the roughly 6-foot-tall concrete-block barrier toppled over shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the site of a planned car dealership at Wagner Road and North Marshall Avenue in El Cajon, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Sonny Saghera said.

One laborer was knocked clear of the toppling wall. Medics took him to a hospital for treatment of minor back and leg injuries.

A co-worker wound up trapped in a trench underneath the fallen wall. Firefighters used heavy cutting tools to break apart the reinforced concrete, finding the 51-year-old victim dead about 1:45 p.m., Saghera said. The laborer's name was withheld pending family notification.

The fatality will be investigated by the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, as is standard in cases of serious workplace accidents.