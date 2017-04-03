One killed, one injured when wall collapses at El Cajon construc - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

One killed, one injured when wall collapses at El Cajon construction site

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

El Cajon (KUSI) — Two construction workers were injured Monday, one fatally, when a concrete wall collapsed onto them at an East County job site.

A 20-foot section of the roughly 6-foot-tall concrete-block barrier toppled over shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the site of a planned car dealership at Wagner Road and North Marshall Avenue in El Cajon, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Sonny Saghera said.

One laborer was knocked clear of the toppling wall. Medics took him to a hospital for treatment of minor back and leg injuries.

A co-worker wound up trapped in a trench underneath the fallen wall. Firefighters used heavy cutting tools to break apart the reinforced concrete, finding the 51-year-old victim dead about 1:45 p.m., Saghera said. The laborer's name was withheld pending family notification.

The fatality will be investigated by the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, as is standard in cases of serious workplace accidents.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.