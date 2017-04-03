Mayor Faulconer says TOT tax will create jobs, fix streets, reduce homelessness in San Diego

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Rep. Steve Scalise was placed back into the intensive care unit Wednesday over new concerns for infection.More>>
Rep. Steve Scalise was placed back into the intensive care unit Wednesday over new concerns for infection.More>>
The San Diego Housing Commission and area elected officials kicked off a three-year, $80 million program Wednesday to provide more housing for the area's burgeoning homeless population.More>>
The San Diego Housing Commission and area elected officials kicked off a three-year, $80 million program Wednesday to provide more housing for the area's burgeoning homeless population.More>>
Many can debate the state of Mayor Faulconer's term so far. He's had many successes such as the contract extension of Comic-Con and his efforts to decrease homelessness.
However, one can argue there are also some downfalls.
KUSI Contributor and AM-760 Radio Host Mark Larson, joined KUSI with more on the mayor's successes and failures.More>>
Many can debate the state of Mayor Faulconer's term so far. He's had many successes such as the contract extension of Comic-Con and his efforts to decrease homelessness.
However, one can argue there are also some downfalls.
KUSI Contributor and AM-760 Radio Host Mark Larson, joined KUSI with more on the mayor's successes and failures.More>>
An inmate firefighter sustained serious injuries Wednesday while assisting in fighting a brush fire in Lakeside.More>>
An inmate firefighter sustained serious injuries Wednesday while assisting in fighting a brush fire in Lakeside.More>>
While it's still a ways off, the County Board of Supervisors races in 2018 will dominate the primary campaign season, which is already underway.More>>
While it's still a ways off, the County Board of Supervisors races in 2018 will dominate the primary campaign season, which is already underway.More>>
County animal shelters took in 45 dogs between 7 p.m. Tuesday and noon Wednesday, part of an annual surge of lost canines that typically become frightened at the sound of fireworks.More>>
County animal shelters took in 45 dogs between 7 p.m. Tuesday and noon Wednesday, part of an annual surge of lost canines that typically become frightened at the sound of fireworks.More>>
A 52-year-old man attempting to kidnap a 6-year-old boy in the Fox Canyon neighborhood failed when his truck wouldn't start, police said.More>>
A 52-year-old man attempting to kidnap a 6-year-old boy in the Fox Canyon neighborhood failed when his truck wouldn't start, police said.More>>
An anti-inflammatory medication used for a variety of conditions could also be effective in treating type 2 diabetes, scientists with UC San Diego and the University of Michigan reported Wednesday.More>>
An anti-inflammatory medication used for a variety of conditions could also be effective in treating type 2 diabetes, scientists with UC San Diego and the University of Michigan reported Wednesday.More>>
Sailors and Marines in the America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are scheduled to leave San Diego on Friday for a regularly scheduled deployment, the Navy announced Wednesday.More>>
Sailors and Marines in the America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are scheduled to leave San Diego on Friday for a regularly scheduled deployment, the Navy announced Wednesday.More>>
A Marine has died from his injuries after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his motorcycle last week in Oceanside.More>>
A Marine has died from his injuries after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his motorcycle last week in Oceanside.More>>