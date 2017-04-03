Senate Bill 54 passes Senate floor, now moves to State Assembly

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Nearly 500 volunteers with three organizations Wednesday collected more than 800 pounds of trash and recycliables that accumulated over the Fourth of July holiday at Belmont Park in Mission Beach, and the Ocean Beach, Crystal and Oceanside piers.More>>
The San Diego Unified School District held a public forum Wednesday to address the concerns of students and parents upset that hundreds of Advance Placement exams were deemed invalid.More>>
Rep. Steve Scalise was placed back into the intensive care unit Wednesday over new concerns for infection.More>>
The San Diego Housing Commission and area elected officials kicked off a three-year, $80 million program Wednesday to provide more housing for the area's burgeoning homeless population.More>>
Many can debate the state of Mayor Faulconer's term so far. He's had many successes such as the contract extension of Comic-Con and his efforts to decrease homelessness.
However, one can argue there are also some downfalls.
KUSI Contributor and AM-760 Radio Host Mark Larson, joined KUSI with more on the mayor's successes and failures.More>>
A 52-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of trying to kidnap a young boy following a Fourth of July party in the Fox Canyon neighborhood, an alleged abduction attempt that fell apart when the suspect's truck failed to start.More>>
County animal shelters took in 45 dogs between 7 p.m. Tuesday and noon Wednesday, part of an annual surge of lost canines that typically become frightened at the sound of fireworks.More>>
An anti-inflammatory medication used for a variety of conditions could also be effective in treating type 2 diabetes, scientists with UC San Diego and the University of Michigan reported Wednesday.More>>
Sailors and Marines in the America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are scheduled to leave San Diego on Friday for a regularly scheduled deployment, the Navy announced Wednesday.More>>
A Marine has died from his injuries after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his motorcycle last week in Oceanside.More>>
