Senate Bill 54 passes Senate floor, now moves to State Assembly

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) — Senate Bill 54 passed the Senate floor Monday by a 27-12 vote.

Senator Joel Anderson, who has been called a “leading anti-sanctuary voice,” released the following statement:

“SB 54 shields child abusers, human traffickers, and elder abusers from deportation and guarantees their return to our communities, and that’s why our fight must continue.”

Anderson continued, “Over 31,000 Californians signed our petition and helped force the author to amend SB 54 so that murderers, rapists and child molesters would not be shielded from federal immigration authorities, but as long as felons are protected, we cannot stop fighting.”

SB 54 now moves to the State Assembly.

Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement after the California State Senate approved Senate Bill 54:



“I am in agreement that state and local law enforcement should not be doing the jobs of federal immigration agents. However, even with the latest amendments, SB 54 would severely restrict the ability of California’s public safety agencies to interact with the federal government to protect the public. SB 54 is not needed. It would lead to dangerous individuals falling through the cracks and being let out on the streets when they should have been deported instead.



“Local sheriffs such as Orange County’s Sandra Hutchens have made the compelling case that SB 54 would have a major impact on county budgets. At least four counties, including Orange, have lease agreements with the federal government for jail bed space. Orange County alone would lose $22 million in the first year if SB 54 becomes law. These counties may have little choice but to lay off sheriff’s deputies, which would endanger citizens and immigrants alike.”

The California Senate also passed two other measures — SB 31 and SB 6 — to protect and advance the civil liberties and rights of California’s immigrant and Muslim communities.

With SB 6, The Expanding Due Process Act, California will also take an important first step to ensuring that immigrants facing deportation in California have a fair day in court. Now, more than ever, California must do everything in its power to prevent deportations that will separate families, take an incalculable human toll on our communities, and cost the state millions of dollars.

With SB 31, The California Religious Freedom Act, will ensure that California does not take part in any federal Muslim registry and acknowledges that Muslim Americans are our neighbors, friends, and colleagues.