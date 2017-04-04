Marine layer hangs along San Diego coast - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Marine layer hangs along San Diego coast

By Christina Bravo
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A thick marine layer along the coast will last through most of the morning Tuesday before dissipating to mostly sunny skies across San Diego County.

The marine layer is hanging along San Diego’s coastline Tuesday morning and will return again in the evening. Some high clouds may linger throughout the day, but expect clouds to mostly dissipate by late afternoon.

Conditions will be dry and warm Tuesday with some light winds. High pressure will begin to build overnight, allowing temperatures to climb. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week.

Temperatures will begin to cool Thursday as a trough of low pressure moves into the region. There is a slight chance of showers Friday into Saturday.

Tuesday’s high temperatures are expected to be 69 along the coast, 77 degrees inland, 59 for the mountains and 83 degrees for the deserts.

