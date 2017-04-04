Man accused in five homeless attacks pleads not guilty to new charges

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Temperatures in inland San Diego County will begin rising Thursday and could climb past the 115-degree mark in certain areas in the coming days.More>>
Temperatures in inland San Diego County will begin rising Thursday and could climb past the 115-degree mark in certain areas in the coming days.More>>
The documented gang member killed Wednesday in a deputy-involved shooting in Vista was identified Thursday as 24-year-old Jonathon Coronel.More>>
The documented gang member killed Wednesday in a deputy-involved shooting in Vista was identified Thursday as 24-year-old Jonathon Coronel.More>>
Thousands of protestors clashed with police officers in Hamburg, Germany while President Donald Trump and other world leaders arrived for the G-20 Summit.More>>
Thousands of protestors clashed with police officers in Hamburg, Germany while President Donald Trump and other world leaders arrived for the G-20 Summit.More>>
San Diego firefighters who helped deliver a child in Sorrento Mesa are scheduled to receive a visit Thursday from the newborn and his grateful parents.More>>
San Diego firefighters who helped deliver a child in Sorrento Mesa are scheduled to receive a visit Thursday from the newborn and his grateful parents.More>>
A preliminary hearing is scheduled today for a San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside.More>>
A preliminary hearing is scheduled today for a San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside.More>>
Authorities announced a $10,000 reward Thursday for information leading to an arrest in connection with a brutal Gaslamp-area street robbery that left a man seriously injured last spring.More>>
Authorities announced a $10,000 reward Thursday for information leading to an arrest in connection with a brutal Gaslamp-area street robbery that left a man seriously injured last spring.More>>
A construction truck has crashed and spilled a load of cement on Interstate 805 near Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista.More>>
A construction truck has crashed and spilled a load of cement on Interstate 805 near Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista.More>>
The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after about 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last two months, causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply.More>>
The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after about 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last two months, causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply.More>>
Sailors and Marines in the America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are scheduled to leave San Diego on Friday for a regularly scheduled deployment, the Navy announced Wednesday.More>>
Sailors and Marines in the America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are scheduled to leave San Diego on Friday for a regularly scheduled deployment, the Navy announced Wednesday.More>>