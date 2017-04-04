Pilot headed to San Diego arrested in Whittier for allegedly fly - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Pilot headed to San Diego arrested in Whittier for allegedly flying drunk

Posted:
By Christina Bravo


WHITTIER (KUSI) — The pilot of a small plane headed from Temecula to San Diego was arrested on suspicion of operating an aircraft while under the influence after he ran out of fuel and landed in a business parking lot in the Whittier area, authorities said.

Darrell Roberts, 58, of the Riverside County community of Winchester, was taken into custody after the Piper airplane landed late Monday night in the 3700 block of Workman Mill Road, said Lt. Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County sheriff's Pico Rivera Station.

Roberts was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor operating an aircraft while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and was held in lieu of $1,000 bail. His next court appearance was scheduled for July 5 in Downey.

Roberts was alone in the airplane and was not injured. The airplane was not damaged. He was en route from Temecula to San Diego when the airplane ran out of fuel, forcing him to land where he did, Villanueva said

