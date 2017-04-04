Man killed by wall collapse at El Cajon construction site identi - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man killed by wall collapse at El Cajon construction site identified

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

EL CAJON (KUSI) — Authorities released the name Tuesday of a 51-year-old construction worker killed in a structural collapse at an East County job site.

Fernando Martinez was taking a lunch break in a trench at the site of a planned car dealership at Wagner Road and North Marshall Avenue in El Cajon shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday when a concrete-block wall at the edge of an adjacent residential yard fell on him, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Related Link: One killed, one injured when wall collapses at El Cajon construction site

The Escondido resident died at the scene of the accident. It took emergency crews more than an hour to cut through enough of the roughly 6- by 20-foot wall to get to his body, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Sonny Saghera said.

One of the victim's co-workers suffered minor injuries in the collapse, Saghera said.

The state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, was called in to investigate the fatality, as is standard in cases of serious workplace accidents.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.