Conflict intensifies between Feds and San Diego over immigration executive order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A showdown could be in the making between Attorney General Jeff Sessions and cities and counties like San Diego over immigration enforcement.

San Diego County officials said they're cooperating with immigration agents, but the Justice Department apparently disagrees.

Attorney General Sessions has named San Diego County as one of the places that is not cooperating fully with immigration agents inside its jails and is threatening to cut off federal funds unless the jails agree to hold undocumented immigrants so they can be turned over to immigration agents.

Pedro Rios is an advocate for immigration rights. He said the jail policy in San Diego has been consistent for the past few years. The Sheriff's Department doesn't hold any inmate beyond the time they're supposed to serve unless there's a court order or a warrant. But Deputies do work with immigration by telling them when an inmate is going to leave jail.

Under current policy, the Sheriff's Department will agree to share information about an undocumented immigrant who is in jail if Immigration and Customs Enforcement makes that request.

What deputies in the county jails don't do is hold an inmate after they would otherwise be released at the explicit request of ICE.

The Sheriff's Department said there's a state law — the 2013 Trust Act — that bars them from doing that and legal experts at the American Civil Liberties Union said it's also unconstitutional.

But it seems that's not enough to please Attorney General Sessions. He's put San Diego County on a list of jurisdictions that aren't keeping people in custody that goes beyond their local release date.

David Loy is the legal director for the ACLU. He said those requests for detention by the federal government violate a person's constitutional rights.

"The Federal Government has no basis to criticize local governments for not honoring so-called detainer requests because unless it's a warrant signed by a judge, the local government would be violating the constitution by continuing to detain any person without a warrant," Loy said.

You may recall that President Trump signed an executive order that threatens to revoke federal funding from states and cities that don't follow these federal policies, terming them sanctuary cities.

Both the mayor of San Diego and the sheriff adamantly reject the sanctuary label, saying local law enforcement does not have the authority or the manpower to enforce immigration law.

At this time, the ACLU in California said there is not a single sheriff in the state that will honor these detainer requests because doing so would violate state law and the Fourth Amendment.