Three suffer minor injuries after MTS bus collision in National City

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — Three people suffered minor injuries Tuesday when one city bus clipped another at a National City transit stop, authorities reported.

The driver of one of the Metropolitan Transit System bus was trying to get around the second one — which was pulled over to pick up and drop off passengers — when the crash occurred at Euclid Avenue and East 18th Street shortly after 3 p.m., according to National City Fire Department officials.

Medics took the injured passengers to Paradise Valley Hospital for evaluations and any necessary treatment, Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez said.

Police closed the intersection to investigate the accident, which left the buses with apparent minor damage. The street closure remained in effect as of early evening, Hernandez said.