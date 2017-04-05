Home Start San Diego looking for clothing donations for maternity shelter

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Spring has arrived and it’s the perfect time to get rid of some of your gently used items and donate them to a good cause.

The Thrift Boutique supports Home Start’s residential program- a safe place that offers homeless young mothers, between 18-24 years old, and their dependent children, renewed hope and an opportunity to build confidence, access programs and strengthen their families.

The boutique also provides a supportive setting for these young mothers to develop job skills and gain work experience as they move toward greater independence. The goal is to re-purpose for a purpose.

On Saturday, the Home Start Thrift Boutique is holding a grab-bag special from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their location on 3611 Adams. Ave. Fill a bag with as many clothes as you can for only $10.