Temperatures climb as clouds diminish

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Temperatures will soar Wednesday as high pressure in the region continues to build. Temperatures will be their at warmest for the week Wednesday, with highs peaking at 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Some clouds remain along the coastal areas Wednesday morning, but are not expected to last for long. High pressure will likely clear clouds by the afternoon, allowing plenty of sun to shine through.

High temperatures Wednesday are expected to be 75 degrees along the coast, 85 degrees inland, 63 degrees for the mountains and 87 degrees in the mountains.

Starting Thursday, high pressure will diminish allowing for some storm systems to move into the region. San Diego is expected to be at the tail-end of the system so not much rainfall will reach the ground. Expect a quarter-of-an-inch or less Friday and Saturday. It is likely that no rainfall will reach the ground, but conditions will be much cooler and a marine layer will move back in to San Diego.