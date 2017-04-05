Driver attempting to evade officers crashes into Hillcrest building

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 34-year-old man was injured Tuesday night when he crashed his vehicle while attempting to flee police in Hillcrest.

An officer stopped the man's vehicle about 8:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Park Boulevard after the officer witnessed the man drive in the wrong direction, going around some traffic signs in the area, according to San Diego police Sgt. Jordan Wells.

When the officer approached the suspect to explain why he was pulling him over, the man took off, but crashed minutes later in the area of the 3900 block of Georgia Street before fleeing the vehicle, Wells said.

The man also side-swiped a car as he fled from police but no one in the other vehicle was injured, Wells said.

The man was found shortly after the crash in the 1800 block of Robinson Avenue with a laceration to his forehead. He was taken to a hospital to undergo surgery for the injury, Wells said.

The man was being evaluated for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.