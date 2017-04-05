Military aircraft goes down near Joint Base Andrews

CLINTON, Md. (KUSI) — Officials are investigating a downed military aircraft near Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

A National Guard fighter jet assigned to Joint Base Andrews, Md. crashed on the outskirts of Clinton after 9 a.m. Wednesday during a routine training mission with other aircrafts, according to preliminary report from Joint Base Andrews. The pilot, the sole passenger at the time, ejected from the aircraft and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Military Aircraft Down Video Update from scene pic.twitter.com/sUEyWhSdHA — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 5, 2017

A spokesperson for Prince George's County fire department said on twitter that a pilot used a parachute to eject from a military aircraft as it went down approximately five miles from the military base.

Military Aircraft down in area of Temple Hills RD & Woodells Ct. 1 pilot reported to have parachuted out — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 5, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.