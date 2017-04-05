Three car crashes at same Lemon Grove intersection just hours apart, community calls on action from city

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) — In a matter of hours, a Lemon Grove neighborhood was turned upside down with not one, not two, but three vehicle collisions right in front of the same house.

It happened over night at Palm Street and Dennis Lane.

On April 4, at about 10:54 p.m., a deputy on patrol discovered a multiple vehicle collision in front of 8290 Palm Street in Lemon Grove. Deputies from Rancho San Diego and Lemon Grove responded and discovered the collision involved a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man, which had struck three parked vehicles.

The driver was found unconscious inside his vehicle. The driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital where he was treated for unspecified serious injuries.

Alcohol, drugs, and/or distracted driving did not appear to be obvious contributing factors to the collision. No arrests were made and no charges are expected to be filed in this case.

The primary collision factor of this collision is under investigation by the Sheriff's Lemon Grove Substation traffic unit.

On April 5, at about 5:26 a.m., Lemon Grove deputies were dispatched to a vehicle collision at the 8300 block of Palm Street in Lemon Grove. Deputies discovered the collision involved a vehicle, driven a 21-year-old, had collided with three parked vehicles. The collision was located two houses east of the collision scene described above.

Mobile News Media crews were near the vicinity covering the above described collision and reportedly witnessed this collision.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle did not suffer or report any obvious injuries. Alcohol, drugs, and/or distracted driving did not appear to be obvious contributing factors to the collision.

No arrests were made and no charges are expected to be filed in this case. The primary collision factor of this collision is under investigation by the Sheriff's Lemon Grove Substation traffic unit.

On April 5, at about 7:25 a.m., Lemon Grove deputies were dispatched to a vehicle collision at the 8000 block of Palm Street involving two vehicles; a silver Volkswagen-Jetta driven by a 22-year-old and an in-service, Ford pick-up truck driven by a Sheriff's Community Service Officer.

Reportedly, the driver of the Jetta temporarily lost sight of the road ahead of him when he collided head-on with the Sheriff's pick-up truck, which was stopped within a designated left turn lane. The Jetta was occupied by three persons; including a seven year-old child. The occupants of the Jetta complained of pain and sought medical attention on their own accord.

The Sheriff's Community Service Officer did not sustain any injuries. Both vehicles became inoperable and had to be towed away. Excessive speed, alcohol, drugs and/or distracted driving did not appear to be obvious contributing factors to this collision.

No arrests were made and no charges are expected to be filed in this case. The primary collision factor of this collision is under investigation by the Sheriff's Lemon Grove Substation traffic unit.

All three of these crashes happened in front of the home of Maribel Cardenas-Nava. She is the woman who lost her daughter, younger sister and brother in February in a crash just a few blocks away at the intersections of Lemon Grove and Massachusetts Avenue.

She said the number of crashes in the area is out of control and the city needs to do something.

"People are driving recklessly now. Their phones are priority ... I'm just worried for the safety of the kids. We have two schools here in the area. That's my husband's and everybody's concern and as a community, I feel like we need to get together and do something. I've lost a daughter and it's the worst pain — no mother should ever have to feel that pain," Cardenas-Nava said.

She said she has called the city, asking for speed bumps, stop signs and lower speed limits, but they have yet to make the necessary changes.

