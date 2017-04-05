Navy instructor pilots refuse to fly over jet safety concerns - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Navy instructor pilots refuse to fly over jet safety concerns

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

Navy instructor pilots are refusing to fly until safety concerns in their training jets are addressed, according to reports.

Over 100 Navy pilots are protesting what they say is a problem with oxygen systems in the T-45 training aircraft, and that their concerns are not being addressed by higher-ups, according to a report on Fox News.

The strike has been going on a week and the Navy could now ground the entire fleet of T-45s for a few days. Among the hundreds of student pilots affected is Marine 1st Lt. Michael Pence, son of Vice President Mike Pence.

Physiological episodes caused partly by problems with the oxygen systems on T-45s have quadrupled in the last five years, senior naval pilots told Capitol Hill.

Several congressional members are calling on the Navy too address safety concerns, including Arizona Sen. John McCain and Texas Sen. Mac Thornberry. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.