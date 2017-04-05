Navy instructor pilots refuse to fly over jet safety concerns

Navy instructor pilots are refusing to fly until safety concerns in their training jets are addressed, according to reports.

Over 100 Navy pilots are protesting what they say is a problem with oxygen systems in the T-45 training aircraft, and that their concerns are not being addressed by higher-ups, according to a report on Fox News.

The strike has been going on a week and the Navy could now ground the entire fleet of T-45s for a few days. Among the hundreds of student pilots affected is Marine 1st Lt. Michael Pence, son of Vice President Mike Pence.

Physiological episodes caused partly by problems with the oxygen systems on T-45s have quadrupled in the last five years, senior naval pilots told Capitol Hill.

Several congressional members are calling on the Navy too address safety concerns, including Arizona Sen. John McCain and Texas Sen. Mac Thornberry.