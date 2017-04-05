Mayor Faulconer, City Attorney Mara Elliott endorse Summer Steph - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mayor Faulconer, City Attorney Mara Elliott endorse Summer Stephan for County District Attorney

Mayor Faulconer, City Attorney Mara Elliott endorse Summer Stephan for County District Attorney

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The leading candidate in this year's election for County District Attorney picked up two more endorsements Wednesday.

Summer Stephan isn't just the top candidate, she's the only candidate so far.

Stephan is no stranger to the District Attorney's Office. She worked in the office for 27 years and that's one of the reasons that the Chief Deputy DA has received a broad swath of endorsements.

The election isn't until November, but so far, it looks like Stephan has a clear path to the District Attorney's Office. 

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and City Attorney Mara Elliott announced their support Wednesday. Stephan has already won the endorsements of her boss, current DA Bonnie Dumanis, along with Sheriff's Bill Gore and seven state and local law enforcement groups.

Dumanis praised the leadership skills of Stephan, who she said she's known for around 26 years.

"It's important in these uncertain times for someone to be at the helm of the District Attorney's Office that knows the office, has the support of the
office, that has the support of law enforcement, victims and the community at large — and Summer is the person who fits that bill,'' said Dumanis, who declined to run for a fifth term as the county's chief prosecutor. "She's not only up to the job but eminently qualified for the job.''

Stephan is known most for her efforts to fight sex trafficking, a long- standing problem in the region.

Stephan has prosecuted several noteworthy cases, including a man who raped his sister-in-law and murdered the woman's boyfriend in a jealous rage in Escondido, and fought to prevent the release of a sexually violent predator known for assaulting male hitchhikers.

In all, she tried more than 100 cases before juries and served as chief of the DA's North County branch.

