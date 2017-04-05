Del Mar exploring possibility of getting its own police department

DEL MAR (KUSI) — The city of Del Mar is proposing that they get their own police department — separate from the San Diego Sheriff's Department — to improve public safety in their community.

According to the Union Tribune, the City Council has taken the proposal into considering and will hold a meeting about it in the next month.

In 2013, Del Mar hired Ralph Andersen & Associates to evaluate the city's relationship with the Sheriff's Department and to determine if getting a separate police department was even possible.

Del Mar's main concerns with the Sheriff's Department include costs, response times, a lack of patrols in Del Mar, and the frequent turnover of Sheriff's Department personnel.

"We have no control over our costs, and the service level is not up to national standards. The average response times to service calls for the type of crime we have in Del Mar is 45 minutes, when it takes 5 minutes to travel the length of Del Mar," said Del Mar Mayor Terry Sinnott in a letter about the proposal.

The Ralph Andersen study concluded that a "Del Mar Police Department is not only feasible, but may be the only way to truly address the four primary areas of concern identified above."

The report shows that if Del Mar were to start its own police department, it would cost just over $2 million. The report estimates that with the annual operating cost savings, the City could recover the projected start-up costs within five to seven years.

"A police force needs to know the community. It needs to be supervised by individuals who respond to local needs. A police force must stay in the City and not be dispatched to other jurisdictions. Response times to residents' call for service should be 5 minutes or less. It should spend time in crime prevention and patrol. And it should have the ability to handle the seasonal fluctuations of Del Mar's large visitor population," wrote Mayor Sinnott.

Mayor Sinnott continued by saying,

... In 2011, the City Council assigned the Finance Committee the task of analyzing the City's long term Sheriff contract obligations and providing recommendations on how to reduce future costs. That began a five-year period of intense study that included the hiring of independent consultants with law enforcement expertise, the outreach to small cities with their own police departments, and constructive involvement of the Sheriff's department. The Finance Committee looked at many options, including staying as we are, spending more for expanded Sheriff services, hiring private patrols, and joining other cities with police services. All the alternatives had either jurisdictional or cost problems, or would not meet the quality needs of Del Mar ... After all this effort, the Finance Committee unanimously recommended that if the City wanted to control costs and improve services that the City consider forming its own small police department. In 2016, the City Council then asked the City Manager to prepare a detailed study describing how a police department would be implemented if the Council decided to create a Del Mar police department. On April 3rd, the City Manager gave his report to Council. It was a very detailed, complete plan for implementation. Bottom line, the City now spends $2,700,000 for the Sheriff contract, the Ranger program, and parking enforcement. A Del Mar police department, which would include all three functions, would cost $2,400,000. The staffing increase would be from 15.8 FTE to 19.0 FTE, an addition of 4 people. That would provide Del Mar with two patrol officers, 24 hours a day, that remained in Del Mar handling local crime issues. Now where does politics come into play? Well like any recommended improvement there are people who oppose the change. Some will use political methods to stop this recommendation from even being debated and considered by our Del Mar community. I would highly recommend that you watch the video recording of the City Council meeting for April 3rd at www.delmar.ca.us. You will see the detailed report given by our City Manager and the response of your City Councilmembers. Watch it. It is very educational. Now my hope has always been that we could spend the next few months vetting this proposal with our residents. There is a tremendous amount of detail and information about how this would work and what benefits we would see in our neighborhoods. Once everyone has a chance to digest the ideas, the Council could get feedback from everyone and decide whether to move forward. To deny the community the opportunity to learn about the details and then discuss the proposal is very disturbing. I would like to compliment City Councilmembers Haviland, Parks, and Worden for their objectivity and willingness to seriously evaluate all the hard work of the Finance Committee, consultants, and the City Manager. We plan to devote a future Council work meeting to developing an in-depth understanding of the Police Department proposal, and then hopefully share all the details with you, our residents.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department released the following statement in response to the city's proposal:

"The Sheriff's Department is able and willing to provide additional staffing to the City of Del Mar in the form of deputy sheriffs or non-sworn community service officers who could handle lower priority calls freeing up valuable time for deputies to respond to crimes in progress and do proactive patrol. There is a cost to provide high quality public safety services. The Sheriff's Department endeavors to maximize its economy of scale by deploying dedicated staff to the contract cities supplemented by highly trained and specialized personnel which are a pooled resource shared by the contract cities and the unincorporated areas of the county."

Read the full report below: