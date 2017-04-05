SoccerCity plan gains signatures as opposition grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) —There has not been a lot of opposition to the SoccerCity plan, at least organized opposition. But one former council member says, "If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

Donna Frye has read the whole ballot measure, all 3000-pages. She sees the proposal as a land grab, and a bad deal for tax payers.

They slipped into town when the Chargers slipped out, and before you knew it, they collected enough signatures to get their own plan on the ballot. While SoccerCity seems to be the new darling in town, not everyone is winking.

Even if the voters say yes and the land is turned over to private investors, it takes a leap of faith to reach that next step.

Then there's the premise that no tax payer money will be used. That too depends on how you look at it.

Former council member Donna Frye appears to be one of the few high-profile voices opposed to this project. In her vision, public land should be for public good.

At this point, San Diego State is not part of the plan, but the Riverfront Park is, which is something Frye has been pushing for a decade, but again, she is skeptical of the plans.

Frye says if this is approved by voters, that's where the public input comes to an end.

Going one step further, even if voters do approve, this whole thing will disappear, without a professional soccer team.

Since the ballot measure is a record breaking 3000-pages, not a lot of people have read the whole thing, fine print and all.

Buyer beware, the devil is in the details, and this plan has a lot of details.

