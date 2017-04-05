Country music star holds concert to raise awareness for foster youth

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — Country star Jimmy Wayne is hosting a concert Wednesday to benefit at-risk foster youth.

Foster youth turned country star Jimmy Wayne is performing live at CSU San Marcos, which has one of the highest populations of foster youth students in the nation.

His mission is to raise awareness for children in foster care. He works tirelessly on behalf of at-risk foster youth by performing, writing books, keynote speaking and through his organization Project Meet Me Halfway.

A Journey to Remember: Songs and Stories of Hope and Perseverance with Jimmy Wayne will take place Wednesday, April 5, from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the University Student Union Ballroom, California State University San Marcos.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-journey-to-remember-songs-and-stories-of-hope-and-perseverance-with-jimmy-wayne-tickets-31171196889