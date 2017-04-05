San Diego Police searching for missing woman whose car was found in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities asked for the public's help Wednesday to find a missing 50-year-old woman whose car turned up abandoned in Ocean Beach.

On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, Debra Puente went out after work with friends. Puente was last seen leaving the area of Mission Gorge Road and Friars Road transition in San Diego.

Puente was last seen in her Black, 2013 Hyundai, 4 door, yielding California license plate 6XRP212. Puente was supposed to report to work on Friday, March 31, 2017, but never arrived or called to report her absence.

It is very unusual for Puente to not have contact with her employer or friends.

On April 5, 2017, Puente’s vehicle was recovered abandoned at 5000 Santa Cruz Ave in the Ocean Beach area of San Diego.

There was a parking citation on the vehicle dated March 30, 2017.

Puente is known to be an outgoing person and may frequent the local bars.

Puente is a white female, 50 years old, brown hair, blue eyes, 5’4’”, 115 lbs and has a large mole on her left cheek bone, under her eye. Puente’s clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 or Detective Shelly Luna with the department's missing person's unit at 619-531-2277.